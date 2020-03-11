News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-11 00:29:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Dawgs in on nation's No. 1 wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Georgia may have pulled quite a haul at wide receiver in the last recruiting cycle, but that isn't stopping the Bulldogs from casting a wide net once again.

This time, they're aiming for the biggest prize of them all, with a late February offer to Steliacoom, Washington wideout Emeka Egbuka, the No. 1 prospect at the position in 2021.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}