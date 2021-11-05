Dawgs get exhibition win, but chemistry still needs to improve

With 10 newcomers, it should come as little surprise that one of Tom Crean’s bigger challenges for his team is developing the kind of on-court chemistry it’ll need once the regular season gets underway next week.

Hopefully, the Bulldogs will find a rhythm fast.

The Bulldogs defeated Division II Morehouse Friday night at Stegeman Coliseum 64-49, but despite the win, Crean admits that chemistry on the court still has a ways to go.

“No, we don’t have that yet. Our kids are really good guys. I love going to work with these guys and it’s an extremely mature group,” Crean said. “When you’ve got 10 new players and the leading returning guy is Jaxon Etter now that PJ’s (Horne) gone, it make everything that much more of a challenge.”

However, Crean believes progress is being made, despite the fact some of the numbers did not necessarily bear that out.

The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Division II Maroon Tigers 53-33, but from the field, struggled shooting the ball, shooting 37 percent (29 of 64), including 26.9 percent (7 of 26) from three-point range.

Georgia finished 9 of 18 from the free throw line.

“We didn’t cut well tonight. When the ball is moving, we’re a good team. When the ball isn’t moving and that next pass isn’t made, we’re not a good team,” Crean said. “Shooting, we’re missing threes that we make, and we’re missing free throws that we make, but I’m not concerned about that, we’ll get that. We’ve just got to find rotations of guys, but this was two good games for us to find out where we need to go, going into the regular season.”

The Bulldogs don’t have long to figure it out.

Georgia’s regular season tips off Tuesday when Florida International comes to Athens (7 p.m.).

Of Georgia’s 10 newcomers making their debut, three stood out.

Atlanta center Braelen Bridges tied fellow newcomer Kario Oquendo with a team-high 12 points, while Gonzaga transfer guard Aaron Cook chipped in with 10.

Bridges completed his double-double with 10 rebounds, one behind team-leader Jailyn Ingram who had 11.