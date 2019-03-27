ATLANTA— Fourth-ranked Georgia saw its six-game winning streak over Georgia Tech snapped Tuesday at Russ Chandler Stadium, falling 11-2.

The Bulldogs (21-4) had swept Tech the past two years, but a six-run outburst in the fifth lifted the home team to a victory as they improved to 17-8. Due to heavy rains, the game was called in the bottom of the seventh inning

Georgia grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to three doubles. Junior Cam Shepherd led off the game with his sixth double of the year, and then with one out, junior Aaron Schunk made it 1-0 with an RBI-double. With two outs, graduate designated hitter John Cable picked up a run-scoring double for a 2-0 advantage. In the bottom of the frame, Tech put its first two hitters in scoring position on a walk, base hit and an error. However, junior right-hander Tim Elliott pitched out of the jam, allowing just a sacrifice fly to Tristin English to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth with one on and one out, Georgia lifted Elliott for senior left-hander Adam Goodman to face the left-handed hitting shortstop Luke Waddell. He gave Tech a 3-2 advantage with a two-run home run, his second of the year. After a walk to the next hitter, Georgia looked to freshman Jack Gowen and Tech eventually added four more runs in the frame. They tacked on four runs (only one earned) in the sixth off junior Logan Moody for the final. After playing error-free baseball in the LSU series, Georgia made a couple of errors Tuesday. Amos Willingham (4-0) went 6.1 innings with eight strikeouts for the win while Goodman (0-1) got the loss.

Up next, Georgia travels to Kentucky for a Southeastern Conference series that begins Thursday. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network and be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Notes

Junior Tim Elliott pitched 4.1 innings and tied his career high with seven strikeouts. He allowed two runs but only one was earned in his latest start.The Bulldogs had three doubles in the first inning for a 2-0 edge.Sophomore Chaney Rogers extended his hitting streak to four games.Georgia made two errors on the night after having only one in its previous seven games.

Scott Stricklin

“I thought Tim Elliott gave us a solid start but their hitters did a good job getting his pitch count up.. We brought Adam in for the left-on-left matchup and their guy got a pitch up and put a good swing on it. I’ve told everybody who pitched tonight that we’re going to need them at some point this season, and they’re going to get another opportunity. We’ve had success against Tech in the past but that doesn’t carry over to this game just like this game won’t carry over to the next one in Athens or when we play them at SunTrust. ”