{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 00:17:53 -0600') }}

Dawgs offer 2021 defensive back Terrion Arnold on '10-out-of-10' visit

Jake Reuse • UGASports
It's safe to say the Bulldogs endeared themselves to 2021 defensive back Terrion Arnold last weekend.

"I arrived at Georgia, and they immediately greeted me and escorted me to the recruiting lounge," Arnold said. "The hospitality was great, and everyone knew who I was before I even arrived. During Dawg Walk, Coach [Charlton] Warren escorted me to Kirby's office."

