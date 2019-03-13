ATLANTA— Eighth-ranked Georgia defeated Georgia State 6-3 Wednesday at the GSU Baseball Complex.

The Bulldogs (15-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI-single from senior LJ Talley (2-for-4, 3 RBI) who extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games. In the third, redshirt junior Patrick Sullivan (3-for-5, 2 RBI) delivered a two-out RBI-single for a 2-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, Elliott was perfect through the first four frames before issuing a leadoff walk. Georgia ended up turning a double play as Elliott had faced the minimum through five innings.

In the bottom of the sixth, Panther left fielder Josh Smith led off with a single to break up the no-hit bid. He moved in to scoring position on a sacrifice bunt, took third on a failed pickoff attempt and came home on a sacrifice fly by Dalton Davis to make it a 2-1 contest.

Georgia responded with a four-run outburst in the seventh, sending 10 to the plate. Aaron Schunk had an RBI-triple, Talley crushed a two-run home run and Sullivan notched his third hit of the contest, an RBI-single to cap the scoring for a 6-1 edge. In the bottom of the frame, sophomore left-hander C.J. Smith came in for Elliott who improved to 2-1 and lowered his Earned Run Average to 0.50 on the season in 18 innings.

Smith took care of the seventh, Justin Glover handled the eighth and Adam Goodman started the ninth before giving way to Schunk after the Panthers plated two in the inning. The Bulldog closer secured the final two outs for his sixth save in as many opportunities this year as the Panthers dropped to 5-12.

The Bulldogs open Southeastern Conference play at No. 22 South Carolina (14-3) Friday. First pitch is slated for 7:02 p.m. The entire series will be available on SEC Network+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

NOTES:

Senior LJ Talley (2-4, HR, 3 RBI) extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games.Junior Tim Elliott pitched six innings for the win and allowed one unearned run to lower his ERA to 0.50 on the year in 18 IP.Redshirt junior Patrick Sullivan had his first career 3-hit game.Junior Cam Shepherd extended his on base streak to all 17 games this year.Junior Aaron Schunk is 6-for-6 in save chances this season.

Head Baseball Coach Scott Stricklin



“We got a couple early runs and Tim (Elliott) was really sharp as was our infield defense. We got a stolen base that led to our big inning to break it open in the seventh after they made it a one-run game. LJ (Talley), Aaron (Schunk) and Riley (King) all hit the ball hard with the wind blowing in and Patrick (Sullivan) came through with three hits. Georgia State rallied in the ninth and so we went to Aaron, and he took care of it.”