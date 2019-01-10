Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 23:08:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Dawgs checking in on 2020 do-it-all athlete Ja'Marquis Johnson

Y5ftt2jwrduqlrdwcegk
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

ATLANTA - During check-in for the Rising Seniors game, Berrien County athlete Ja'Marquis Johnson listed his dream schools as Florida, Clemson, and the in-state Bulldogs.Though the 6-foot-3, 200-pou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}