For the second straight game, Georgia faces an opponent it has already played once this season.

However, unlike Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, the Bulldogs enter Tuesday night’s contest at Auburn (7 p.m., SEC Network) hoping for different results in the rematch.

The Tigers routed the Bulldogs three weeks ago in Athens, dominating every aspect of the contest en route to an easy 95-77 win.

If Georgia wants to return the favor, head coach Tom Crean said Monday some changes will obviously have to be made.

“It all comes down to learning the positive and negative from a previous matchup,” Crean said. “You learn, you apply, you get better, and you grow. The biggest thing is the awareness of their length around the rim and backboards. Every day is a new day, and you work to control what you can control.”

Tightening up the defense would probably be a good idea.

In the first meeting, the Tigers shot over 50 percent from the floor, and although they struggled from the perimeter (5 of 20 on 3s), Auburn’s ability to consistently get the ball inside made it tough on the Bulldogs, who also did not help themselves by converting just 17 of 34 free throws attempts.

The Bulldogs also hope to do a better job on Auburn freshman guard Sharife Cooper, who scored a team-high 28 points in what was just his second career start.

“Sharife Cooper Is doing a great job of initiating contact on drives and being rewarded with free throws because of it,” Crean said. “He really tries to attack your body, and we have to stay in front, but not so close that he can do that. Staying disciplined and low is a key on all drivers.”

Georgia’s head coach hopes a second chance with this opponent will help in that regard.

“Players are more familiar with how they want to play, the talent and athletic levels, and how aggressive a team is,” Crean said. “Then you make adjustments, tweaks, and additions to prepare to play again.”

However, it’s not just the earlier game against the Tigers that the Bulldogs will be focused on.

Crean said he and his assistants also take a hard look at how the squad has played over its previous four games, working to correct the weaknesses. They note what’s going well, and utilize that knowledge to develop the best game-plan possible.

“Your team is always evolving and making adjustments. Playing an opponent, the second time is just part of that process,” Crean said. “You study your previous game, but also look at how the team is playing now. We really look close at the last 3-5 games as much as our previous game. You build your plan from there.”