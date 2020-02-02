Following his official visit to Athens this weekend, the three-star wideout announced via Twitter that he'd pledged his commitment to the Bulldogs.

It didn't take long for him to act on it either.

When North Murray wide receiver Ladd McConkey added an offer from the Bulldogs to his sheet, he called the opportunity 'surreal' .

McConkey becomes Georgia's fifth wide receiver commit of the Class of 2020, joining Marcus Rosemy, Arian Smith, Justin Robinson, and Jermaine Burton at the position.

"It definitely goes a long way that they were the first Power Five school to take a chance on me," McConkey said after receiving the offer less than two weeks ago. "[Kirby Smart] explained to me that they wanted high character guys they wouldn't have to worry about getting into trouble or skipping class, and then he presented me with the offer. My family was all super-excited. It was unbelievable. It really was so surreal to be offered by a top-five team in the nation."

The 6-foot, 180-pound McConkey projects to the slot receiver position for the Bulldogs.

He is the second commit in less than a week, joining running back Daijun Edwards who committed last Thursday.

McConkey is also the 23rd commitment for the Class of 2020, presumably leaving Georgia with a single spot heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Names to watch moving forward include Daran Branch, DJ Lundy, and Cameron Kinnie.