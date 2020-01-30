The recruitment of Colquitt County's Daijun Edwards was one that that many expected to be watching closely next Wednesday.

Instead, the nation's No. 135 overall player took the element of surprise out of the mix and announced his commitment to Georgia on Thursday afternoon.

Auburn, FSU, and Tennessee had long been in the running, with the Seminoles being considered Georgia's largest competition down the stretch.

"I am always in communication with Coach McGee," Edwards told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons last summer. "I like him a lot and we have known each other for a while. He's been recruiting me for a couple of years now. They talked to me about their depth charts and how I don't need to worry about that. I've always liked Georgia. I've been there a lot, so I'm comfortable with them."

The relationship had been growing for some time, as the Bulldogs were the first to offer the four-star running back.

“It's one I'll remember, but I still have to keep working," Edwards said. "They fit my style of running. They play more than one back.”

He joins five-star running back Kendall Milton of Clovis, California in the 2020 backfield.