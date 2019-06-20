Rosemy becomes the fourteenth commit for Georgia's Class of 2020 after an announcement on Twitter:

Rosemy was down to the Bulldogs and the Florida Gators.

Cortez Hankton has bolstered Georgia's receiver ranks since his arrival, and the wide receiver room just got deeper again with the commitment of Rivals100 wideout Marcus Rosemy of Florida's St. Thomas Aquinas High.

"I choose Georgia because I loved everything about them when I went up there," Rosemy told Rob Cassidy of Rivals. "There’s a great family atmosphere there, and they have great academics as well as a great football program. They really have a little of everything there for me."

Georgia had been trending with Rosemy for months.

“I have a really good relationship with them," Rosemy said of the Bulldogs in March. "I’ve been talking to the receivers coach, Coach [Cortez] Hankton a lot. I know he’s a really good coach. He’s also a good guy."

Rosemy echoed those statements after his commitment.

"I like that the coaches are authentic. You can tell they aren't just telling you whatever," Rosemy said. "They keep everything real with me, and I feel like they really have my best Interest at heart."

It was the feeling of being wanted that really played heavily with the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout, however.

“They recruit me really hard," Rosemy said previously. "That makes them stand out compared to other schools.”

The Bulldogs are certainly pleased with what the nation's No. 53 overall player brings to the table.

“[They say], 'We need you here. Come see us,'” Rosemy said. "I’m a big, physical guy, and they like that in their receivers. I’m also pretty good at blocking. I also have good hands and am a good route runner.”

Rosemy's decision comes on the heels of his official visit to Florida.

