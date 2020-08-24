UGASports - The nation's No. 1 JUCO cornerback, De'Jahn Warren, commits to UGA

Now, almost six months later, he's committed to being a part of Georgia's Class of 2021.

His affection for Georgia was clear from the start, as Lackawanna cornerback De'Jahn Warren told UGASports that he cried when offered by the Bulldogs in late February.

Warren, a four-star cornerback originally from Maryland, becomes the third defensive back commitment of the cycle for the Bulldogs, joining David Daniel and Javon Bullard.

Credit goes to secondary coach Charlton Warren, as well as another junior college cornerback who's come into his own with the Bulldogs.

"DJ Daniel was the first player I looked up for JUCO corners. So I've seen his highlight tape, I've seen the things he did to get where he was," Warren said in March. "So I just tried to either do the same or better."

Still, the influence of Georgia's defensive backs coach loomed large.

“Coach Warren—our relationship is very great. It’s grown tremendously, to be honest with you," Warren told UGASports earlier this month. "I still remember the day he offered me. I remember what I was doing that day and all that. From then until now, we’ve gotten real close. There’s nothing we can’t talk about. We talk about everything, from sports to family, to everyday life. Coach Warren is a real coach. He’s funny, too. Anytime we speak, we’re laughing over the phone. We talk about things that help build trust. I know he’s a true person. He’s very trustworthy, he’s very funny. And he has a lot of wisdom. He teaches me a lot of things as well. No matter what we talked about, I learn something new with every conversation we have."

Penn State was thought to hold an edge, as Rivals FutureCast predictions were 100-percent in favor of the Nittany Lions. The most recent prediction was from April, however.

Since that time, Warren had set a plan to officially visit the Bulldogs with his final trip in December, a move that seemed to inspire confidence in Georgia's chances. Apparently it won't take that long.

Warren becomes the fourteenth member of the Class of 2021 for the Bulldogs and the first junior college player.

