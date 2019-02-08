Georgia was expected to be active in the transfer market this season, and the Bulldogs have been. On Thursday, Tennessee tight end Eli Wolf announced he would play his final season at Georgia . Then on Friday evening, graduate transfer Lawrence Cager announced he too would be joining the Bulldogs.

A former member of the Miami Hurricanes, the 6-foot-5, 215- pound wideout visited Athens last weekend prior to making the decision.

The redshirt senior started 12 games for the Hurricanes in 2018, posting a career-best 21 receptions, 374 yards, and six touchdowns in the process. Cager also led the Hurricanes with 17.8 yards per catch.

Originally from Towson, Maryland, Cager considered the Bulldogs out of high school before choosing the Hurricanes.

He joins 2019 signees Dominick Blaylock, Makiya Tongue, and recently added five-star George Pickens in the wide receiver class.

Cager and Wolf will both play one year for Georgia as they pursue their graduate degrees.