Does Kirby Smart REALLY believe Tennessee is on the brink of something special?

In the event you missed it Monday, Smart was asked about the 1-3 Volunteers when he slipped in that little ditty, right after noting how impressed he’s been with how hard the Vols have been working. He said it despite what has obviously been a disappointing campaign in Knoxville so far..

Figuring this was a harmless enough statement, I put the quote out on Twitter.

Not long after, responses began to roll in—mostly from befuddled Tennessee fans.

It’s been a tough year to be a fan of the Volunteers.

After being stunned by Georgia State in the season opener, Tennessee dropped a double-overtime decision to BYU and then blanked UT Chattanooga, before getting rolled by Florida in Gainesville, 34-3.

Big Orange Nation has been seeing red now for over a month.

Between Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, and now Jeremy Pruitt, it’s been one giant soap opera in Knoxville for the better part of 10 years. Fans who responded to my tweet were in no mood for Smart’s offering that kind of hope.

Admittedly, many of the responses were humorous: