Let’s examine what it means to have angst.

A noun, one quick search on Google describes angst as a feeling of deep anxiety or dread, typically an unfocused one about the human condition or the state of the world in general.

Pretty much sums up what it’s like to be a Georgia fan, don’t you think?

Oh, there’s reasons to feel trepidation.

After a hype-filled offseason where most of the experts were penciling the Bulldogs back in the College Football Playoffs, Georgia’s recent loss to South Carolina coupled by the sudden concerns about the offense has a lot of folks feeling more than just a little bit uneasy.

All are legitimate concerns, mind you.

If the Bulldogs are to navigate one of the more difficult Novembers in recent memory, Georgia’s going to have to put more points on the board than we’ve seen the last two weeks.

How they should go about accomplishing that, that’s an entirely different topic which I won’t get into today. Lord knows Georgia’s offense has been the hot-button issue; no need for me to ride that horse any further.

We’ll just assume head coach Kirby Smart and his staff took full advantage of the bye week to try and find some answers.

“Like I’ve said before, bye weeks fall where they fall. I never get into, that’s great that it falls there. I think the SEC does a good job of balancing that out. You look at the big games and teams have off weeks before each other a lot of times. I’m sure they try to do that to not create a competition advantage. It falls at a good time for us because we are beat up, but who’s not?”

As far as those injuries, the most concerning are the ones to wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who’s trying to come back, but could be out for three more weeks due to his shoulder and rib issues.

That’s a big shame because the 6-foot-5 Cager had been Jake Fromm’s security blanket, the one wideout he seemed really trust. A healthy Cager would have come in most handy against Florida.

Getting defensive end Travon Walker would be nice, too, but it remains unclear if he’ll be ready, although Smart indicated last week the freshman may be cleared for practice Monday.

But even with the injuries, the dread over the offense, and whatever anxiety may be floating there, the Bulldogs are still in position to achieve all of their preseason goals.

Of course, it’s a must-win situation from here on out if the playoffs are to remain in the picture. However, until Georgia loses another game, dreamers can still do their thing. A win over Florida would certainly brighten the mood of a lot of people and perhaps serve as the type of victory that could propel the Bulldogs back into the SEC Championship.

But if they do, that angst you feel now won’t even begin to tell the story.