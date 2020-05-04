DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Uga Bracket round of 64, Part 1
The UGASports staff has come up with the top 64 Georgia football players during the decade of the 2010s. The players were divided and seeded into four separate brackets, similar to the typical 64-team tournament. You vote on and decide who was the Bulldogs' greatest player from the 2010-2019 seasons. For more details, see the video posted at the bottom of the page.
No. 1 seed A.J. Green vs. No. 16 seed Riley Ridley
A.J. GREEN – Wide Receiver (2008-2010)
—166 Career receptions (4th most in school history)
—2,619 Career yards receiving (3rd most in school history)
—23 Career TD receptions (2nd most in school history)
—1 of 2 Georgia players with three 50+ reception seasons
—4th Overall Pick in 2011 NFL Draft
RILEY RIDLEY – Wide Receiver (2016-2018)
—9 TD receptions in 2018 (T-2nd most in season in school history)
—44 receptions in 2018 (led team)
—570 yards receiving in 2018 (led team)
—12 Career games with at least 1 TD reception
—6 Career games with five or more receptions
No. 8 seed Richard LeCounte vs. No. 9 seed Isaiah McKenzie
RICHARD LeCOUNTE – Defensive Back (2017-present)
—38 Career games (28 starts)
—4 Interceptions in 2019 (led team)
—3 Fumble Recoveries in 2019 (led team)
—61 Tackles in 2019 (3rd on team)
—2019 Co-winner Most Improved Player on team
ISAIAH McKENZIE – All-Purpose (2014-2016)
—17 Career TDs scored (7 receiving, 4 rushing, 5 punt return, 1 kickoff)
—5 Career Punt Returns for TD (most in school history)
—44 receptions in 2016 (led team)
—633 receiving yards in 2016 (led team)
—Career-high 10 receptions in 2016 vs. Missouri
No. 4 seed Rodrigo Blankenship vs. No. 13 seed Abry Jones
RODRIGO BLANKENSHIP – Placekicker (2016-2019)
—2019 Lou Groza Award winner (Nation’s top kicker)
—2019 First Team All-American (Walter Camp)
—440 Career points (2nd most in SEC history)
—78 Career field goals (2nd most in school history)
—200-for-200 in Career PATs
ABRY JONES – Defensive Lineman (2009-2012)
—46 Career Games (26 starts)
—107 Career tackles (13½ for loss)
—4 sacks in 2011 (3rd on team)
—20 quarterback hurries in 2011 (3rd on team)
—Career-high 16 Tackles vs. Georgia Tech in 2010
No. 5 seed Malcolm Mitchell vs. No. 12 seed Lawrence Cager
MALCOLM MITCHELL – Wide Receiver (2011-2015)
—47 Career Games (35 starts)
—174 Career receptions (3rd most in school history)
—2,350 Career yards receiving (6th most in school history)
—16 Career TD receptions (T-8th most in school history)
—Led team in receptions, yards receiving, and TD receptions in 2015
LAWRENCE CAGER – Wide Receiver (2019)
—9 career games at Georgia (after 34 games at Miami of Florida)
—2nd on team in receptions (33) and yards receiving (476) in 2019
—4 games with five or more receptions in 2019
—Career-high 132 yards receiving vs. Florida in 2019
—Co-offensive Newcomer of the Year (awarded by team in post-season)