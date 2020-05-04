The UGASports staff has come up with the top 64 Georgia football players during the decade of the 2010s. The players were divided and seeded into four separate brackets, similar to the typical 64-team tournament. You vote on and decide who was the Bulldogs' greatest player from the 2010-2019 seasons. For more details, see the video posted at the bottom of the page.

FREE Access to UGASports until July 1 (Promo Code: UGAFree2020)

Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.