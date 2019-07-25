Dawg Days podcast with Jon Richt
Jon Richt joins Dayne Young on the Dawg Days podcast.
Some of the of topics include:
-His new QB academy in Georgia
-Growing up around UGA
-His recruitment to Clemson
-Hosting recruits
-Coaching at Miami
-Life since leaving south Florida
New #DawgDays podcast features: Jon Richt (@QBCatalystD1). He is doing private QB coaching and explained what a QB does in the huddle.— Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) July 25, 2019
Full pod includes growing up around UGA and coaching at Miami:
🍎https://t.co/Z949mu4Pqq
🐶https://t.co/X7AVaJIugD
🎧https://t.co/8Oa5nhQhep pic.twitter.com/PQXeyhG897