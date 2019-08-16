Remember the pooch kick #UGA called vs. Georgia Tech in 2015? Here is why @5DeuceHerrera's grandma was not a fan. 🎅



Full #DawgDays podcast from @UGASportscom with Amarlo Herrera:

🍎https://t.co/Fd3uixXVEx

🐶https://t.co/bxMyjHZhZy

🎧https://t.co/ieZ6cliX63 pic.twitter.com/oNBSYthcX8