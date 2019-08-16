News More News
Dawg Days podcast with Amarlo Herrera

Dayne Young • UGASports
@dayneyoung
Former UGA linebacker Amarlo Herrera joins Dayne Young to discuss recruiting stories, life on campus, the 2012 SEC Championship game, and why football brings people together in his family.

