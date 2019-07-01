The first episode features Keith Marshall, running back from 2012-2015. Listen to the podcast below via Podbean or at this Apple Podcasts link .

UGASports has a new podcast called 'Dawg Days' hosted by Dayne Young. It is a space where former players can share stories from their UGA era.

What are you up to now?

“About a month ago, I decided I am done with ball. I stopped training. I stopped trying to get more workouts. I am going to focus on what is next for me over the next couple of years or whatnot. I am doing a little bit of real estate. I am trying to develop a platform to service non-profits on one side. We’ll see how that goes for about a year. If nothing shakes, I’ll probably end up going back to school and get my master’s degree in something. I’m trying to figure out life.”





Your high school coaches must have been eager to get a football in your hands.

“I was definitely known as the football guy around Raleigh, North Carolina where I grew up. The thing I never told anybody, especially in recruiting because you try to suppress certain things when coaches find out because you have to play that game. I tore my ACL when I was in seventh grade. I had to wear this big Don Joy knee brace any time I did anything. I was very self-conscious. I didn’t have much confidence wearing that. I had to wear that until tenth grade.”





What is the craziest thing that a coach told you in recruiting?

“One thing that was absolutely amazing though, and no disrespect to him because I know it is part of the game, but, Charlie Weis, when he was at Florida, they came to my house for an in-home visit. Let’s say it’s Thursday. He is sitting in our house. My mom cooked dinner. He is looking us in our face and he is telling us, he had a son who wanted to coach and he was going to be a student coach at Florida. He was selling Florida. He was saying how he wanted to retire down there and that it was the best spot ever for me. He loved it. His son was going to get to student coach under him. I think he had a daughter that was special needs. They had a great program for her. I think his wife loved horses and he bought a ranch for her down there. He was like: “I am going to be here. This is how I am going to use you in my offense, blah, blah, blah. Come Sunday night, he is the head coach at Kansas. We are just like, there is no way he didn’t know that was going to happen when he was sitting two days ago in our living room telling us this.”





What was your relationship like with Todd Gurley in recruiting and heading into your freshman year?

“Me and Todd were boys. We met in tenth grade. We were both running track and bumped into each other. We became good friends right off the bat. I was going through the recruiting process and he was as well. We were in very similar situations. There was another kid named Ronald Darby. He ended up playing at Florida State. He plays for the Eagles now. The three of us used to call each other multiple times, some weeks it was every day. We all wanted to go to the same school. Me and Todd ended up going on a lot of our officials (visits) together. The day before I committed, I was on the phone with him and Ronald Darby until probably three in the morning trying to decide which school we wanted to go to. I had that feeling so I committed to Georgia and recruited Todd to come and join us. The rest is history.”





How close were you to getting Ronald Darby to UGA?

“I think he would have. Georgia was not serious about recruiting him for whatever reason. He was kind of an athlete. He was a running back and defensive back. He was obviously a great DB. He is probably one of the better ones in the NFL right now. It worked out well for him. I think if Georgia would have shown serious interest in him, he probably would have come.”





What do you remember from the 2012 SEC Championship?

“I remember that game was crazy. In the third quarter, Alec Ogletree blocked the field goal kick. He ran it back. I remember being on the sideline thinking we are about to go to the national championship game. We were up by like two touchdowns. It was at the point where the game could have gotten away from them. But it is Alabama, they always find a way for whatever reason. I remember when the clock hit zero. I was in shock. I had already accepted the fact that we were about to go to the national championship game in my mind.”





Best practice play:

“I saw Alec Ogletree jump up. It seemed like 100 feet in the air and snatch an interception one handed.”





Favorite UGA game of your era:

“Tennessee, freshman year.” (2012)





Stance on Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville debate:

“The atmosphere was cool. But I think it would be cool to alternate as well. It really doesn’t matter that much.”





Fastest 40 time ever run:

“I ran 4.1 hand time.”





Best hit you remember from a defensive player:

“I don’t know who hit me. We were playing North Texas. One of those linebackers got me. I stayed up. I was a little dizzy afterwards. They had some dogs. They were hitting.”





Hardest hit you delivered:

“I knocked a dude’s helmet off one time when we were playing Ole Miss.”





Favorite Athens meal?

“Food for the Soul and Butt Hutt.”





Did you change your major because it was not hard enough?

“Kind of, yeah. I was business management and switched to business finance.”







