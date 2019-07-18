Dawg Days podcast: A talk with Arthur Lynch
Former UGA tight end Arthur Lynch joins Dayne Young to discuss many things including:
-His current career with the Army
-Recruiting stories
-Acclimating from Massachusetts to Georgia
-Stories from his playing era
-His opinion of the current Georgia team
New #DawgDays podcast features: @alynch1788
Preview: He had culture shock coming from Massachusetts to Georgia.
He also had a language barrier with @CoachBobo_CSU.
Full pod:
