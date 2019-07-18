News More News
Dawg Days podcast: A talk with Arthur Lynch

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff

Former UGA tight end Arthur Lynch joins Dayne Young to discuss many things including:

-His current career with the Army

-Recruiting stories

-Acclimating from Massachusetts to Georgia

-Stories from his playing era

-His opinion of the current Georgia team

Apple Podcast link


