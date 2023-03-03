Darnell Washington only made one prediction during his interview session Friday morning at the NFL Combine.

The best is yet to come.

“I feel I’m just scratching the surface,” Washington told reporters. “I feel like I’m a good blocker; I could turn into a great blocker. I feel I’m a good athlete but could turn into a great athlete. As I said, I’m just scratching the surface.”

At 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, Washington has been described as a “unicorn” when compared to others in his position.

That’s a description Washington feels is apropos.

“I feel like I’m the most unique tight end here; I’m not saying I’m the best,” he said. “I’m very humble. It’s just when you talk about size, I’m bigger than most of the tight ends.”

At Georgia, Washington put that size to great use.

Along with Brock Bowers, the Las Vegas native and now a father of two gave opposing defensive coordinators migraines trying to slow each of them down.

As a blocker, Washington essentially served as an extra tackle, a role he grew to enjoy.

“I took a lot of pride in that,” Washington said. “I knew I wasn’t getting 40-50 catches; we had Brock, Ladd (McConkey), guys like that. There’s only one football to go around. You can’t give it to everyone. I embraced blocking. That’s the mindset there.”

Washington smiled when asked about his “favorite block” during his years with the Bulldogs.

“I’d say it was a chip block in the Tennessee game; I did it my freshmen year against Arkansas, too,” he said. “That block … it’s just so satisfying. You feel them, but in a couple of seconds you don’t feel them on your shoulder pads no more.”

That’s not to suggest that Washington does not believe he cannot become a top-flight receiver in the NFL. Last season with the Bulldogs, Washington caught 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns, numbers he believes could skyrocket in the NFL.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot of untapped potential when it comes to that area,” he said. “In high school, was getting the ball 50-60 times in a season; in college, not so much in that area. But when I tap into that potential, there’s going to be some crazy potential.”