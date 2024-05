CHARLOTTE - Kendre Harrison's answer to the question, "Who is the most famous person in your contacts?" is an easy one.

The No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class swapped phone numbers with Darnell Washington during a visit to Georgia last year. The two now keep in touch regularly, speaking as recently as May 11.

The former Bulldog turned Pittsburgh Steeler has been putting in a good word for his alma mater.