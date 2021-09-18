Daniels lights up Gamecocks

Any concerns regarding quarterback JT Daniels after he missed last week with an oblique injury were quashed Saturday night against South Carolina.

In a major way.

The junior took the start and Georgia’s offense flourished. Daniels completed 23 of 31 passes for 303 yards and three scores to lead the second-ranked Bulldogs to an easy 40-13 win.

“I definitely was very comfortable, and that’s a credit to Ron Courson (head trainer) and his medical staff. I’ve had muscle pulls, strains, and tears, and never had one heal so fast,” Daniels said. “(Saturday), a lot of it was just taking what the defense was giving us and what Coach (Todd) Monken calls. Coach gives me input for what I run and what I like. This defense was similar schematically to UAB in a couple of areas.”

Daniels said he knew fairly early in the week that he was going to be able to play.

Nevertheless, Stetson Bennett also had a good week of practice, and according to head coach Kirby Smart, the plan was to play both quarterbacks.

Bennett entered the game on Georgia’s third offensive possession. He threw an interception on the second play.

“We told them, I guess it was Thursday or Friday, we called them in and said, 'Hey, look, you're both going to play. We think JT is healthy enough to go, but we're going to play you, Stetson,” Smart said. “It's an unfortunate deal. (Brock Bowers') route was a little shallow, and he probably shouldn’t have thrown it there. He threw it a little high, it sailed on him, and it got picked. Unfortunate for Stetson, but he did have a good week of practice. I've said it all along, and I continue to say it and stand by it, I have a lot of confidence in our quarterbacks—a lot of confidence in our quarterbacks. I can't say that I've ever had as much confidence in three or four guys that I've ever had. Stetson earned that right, and it just didn't work out."