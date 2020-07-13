UGASports - JT Daniels receives eligibility approval from NCAA

Sources told UGASports that the transfer from Southern Cal would likely be granted his waiver from the NCAA and is eligible to play this fall. On Monday afternoon, Daniels tweeted the news:

Although plenty of questions remain as far as the fate of the college football season is concerned, at least transfer quarterback JT Daniels has an answer as it pertains to his waiver request from the NCAA.

Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall. I will not comment on the waiver or transfer, but look forward to a great 2020 season with my teammates.

A redshirt sophomore, Daniels will be thrown into the mix at quarterback, along with Wake Forest grad transfer Jamie Newman, D’Wan Mathis, Carson Beck and Stetson Bennett.

Originally out of Santa Ana, California's Mater Dei High, Daniels signed with USC in the Class of 2018 and played a full season his freshman year. Upon returning for his sophomore year, he subsequently suffered a torn ACL and was replaced by Kedon Slovis.

For his career, Daniels was 241 of 397 for 2,887 yards prior to his injury. He also threw fifteen touchdowns and eleven interceptions during that time.

In high school, Daniels was initially rated as the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2019 before reclassifying to the Class of 2018. He was the No. 4 player in that class, behind fellow five-star prospects Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.



