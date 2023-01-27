Georgia safety David Daniel-Sisavanh has much to be thankful for. The fact he’s still able to play football tops the list.

As a freshman, Daniel-Sisavanh avoided serious injury when he was hit by a car after crossing in front of a campus bus while on his way to football practice.

The Woodstock native knows he was lucky.

“Not a lot of people experience something like that. I realize I could have been gone within that second,” Daniel-Sisavanh said of the accident, which occurred in late August of 2021, right before the opener against Clemson. “But I was thankful to come back from not-too-severe injuries; I was able to come back a couple of weeks later and was able to continue playing the game I love.”

It was an experience he’ll never forget.

It’s also one he hopes he never has to experience again.

“I remember it exactly. I got off the bus, I was going across the street heading to football practice, and I crossed in front of the bus. A car didn’t see me and came around the corner a little too fast. My first instinct was to jump,” said Daniel-Sisavanh, who landed on the windshield of the vehicle. “They told me if I hadn’t jumped, I wouldn’t have the legs I still have today.”