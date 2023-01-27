Daniel-Sisavanh knows he's lucky
Georgia safety David Daniel-Sisavanh has much to be thankful for. The fact he’s still able to play football tops the list.
As a freshman, Daniel-Sisavanh avoided serious injury when he was hit by a car after crossing in front of a campus bus while on his way to football practice.
The Woodstock native knows he was lucky.
“Not a lot of people experience something like that. I realize I could have been gone within that second,” Daniel-Sisavanh said of the accident, which occurred in late August of 2021, right before the opener against Clemson. “But I was thankful to come back from not-too-severe injuries; I was able to come back a couple of weeks later and was able to continue playing the game I love.”
It was an experience he’ll never forget.
It’s also one he hopes he never has to experience again.
“I remember it exactly. I got off the bus, I was going across the street heading to football practice, and I crossed in front of the bus. A car didn’t see me and came around the corner a little too fast. My first instinct was to jump,” said Daniel-Sisavanh, who landed on the windshield of the vehicle. “They told me if I hadn’t jumped, I wouldn’t have the legs I still have today.”
The accident taught him a lesson.
Daniels-Sisavanh said he’s “more cautious” being around the street and around cars. On the field, however—well, that’s another story.
“He’s nicknamed the Hitman,” defensive backs coach Frank Brown said. “He’s another smart kid. He did really well in the classroom, too. He loves football. All those guys (defensive backs) like to compete, and he definitely does. You’re going to hear a lot more about him in the future.”
Daniel-Sisavanh saw action in 14 of Georgia’s 15 games as the top backup to Christopher Smith.
With Smith now on his way to the NFL, the door is open for Daniel-Sisavanh to earn the starting role opposite Malaki Starks with a strong performance this spring.
“I feel like this team has great players,” Daniel-Sisavanh said. “Chris has always been a mentor of mine.”
He’s already learned some valuable lessons from his former teammate. Learning to do a better job of keeping his composure is one.
“There have been times in practices when I kick myself harder than the coaches kick me,” Daniel-Sisavanh said. “(Smith) would tell me just move on to the next play and do what you do.”
With two years now under his belt, Daniel-Sisavanh feels he’s ready for whatever happens to come his way.
“I’m just here to play football. Whatever comes with it, I’m more than confident with myself,” Daniel-Sisavanh said. “It’s been a dream of mine to play football ever since I was four or five years old. I’m just blessed to do what I get to do.”