UGASports - Dan Lanning staying put despite overtures from Texas

After being courted to be the defensive coordinator position at the University of Texas, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning took to Twitter to infer he’s staying with the Bulldogs.

Lanning emerged as a candidate for the same role at Texas for new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The 34-year-old Lanning has been with head coach Kirby Smart for the past three seasons since coming over from Memphis. He replaced Mel Tucker as defensive coordinator in 2019.

In his first season, Lanning’s Bulldogs led the nation in scoring defense and were No. 3 in total defense. Last year, Georgia slipped to a tie for No. 16 and No. 20 in those two categories, respectively.

Lanning made $1.25 million as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator last year.

The Missouri native also coached at Alabama, Arizona State, and Pittsburgh.