Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was quick to acknowledge Monday that offenses are making it tougher and tougher on defenses than ever before.

With quarterbacks like Mac Jones, Kyle Trask and Trevor Lawrence helping their respective teams put up video game-like numbers, it is a wonder defensive coaches like Lanning have not developed vertigo from all the points being scored.

“I think the offensive game, it's changed a lot. I think every season we go through, and we say, ‘What can we do better? What can we do differently?’” Lanning said. “This off-season, I don't see that being any different. We are going to reassess, evaluate. You have to adapt and change as the offenses adapt and change.”

So, what must the Bulldogs ultimately be able to do?

Despite finishing second in the SEC in scoring defense (19.9 points) and total defense (322.8 yards per game), Georgia’s two losses against Alabama and Florida proved when it comes to stopping offenses of that caliber, there is still plenty of work to do.

“I think at the end of the day you have to look at 2020 and realize how unique a year it is. This year is different. I wouldn't say we're going to be - it's not advantageous for us to treat this a lot different from the standpoint we have to do more or have to do less,” Lanning said. “I just think you have to really take a fine-tooth comb, go through everything you've done this season, evaluate it for what itis. Was it the call, a personnel matchup? How can you improve it? I would not want to say we are going to be more detailed this year than we were last year. It's more about execution, identifying problems, and adapting.”

Head coach Kirby Smart agreed.

With Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl still to go, Georgia’s head coach said once the season is over, he and his coaches will look at the defense in context of the entire season.

The fact the Bulldogs played most of the second half of the season without nose tackle Jordan Davis, safety Richard LeCounte and the fact Monty Rice battled a foot injury since the Alabama game did not help matters.

“To be honest, we didn't have the whole defense out there after Kentucky the rest of the year in terms of complete and healthy,” Smart said. “That's the case all across college football. We try to go back and look at things from the perspective of an entire season. Be objective about it, try to find areas we can improve in, things we can work on.”

Smart said that is the plan every year.

“Won't be any different with this group. I am very pleased with our staff, the work they put in, the teaching they do. I'm very pleased with our players, how hard, how conscientious they've been about learning what we want to do defensively,” Smart said. “Look, you're not going to play in football in general, but in college football anymore, and not give up plays. The risk you have to take to give up negative plays gives you an opportunity to give up explosive plays.

“One of the key ingredients is can you give people lost yardage plays, tackles for loss, get sacks. We have done that at a higher clip than we have in the past. We have to improve in not giving up as many explosives, then you have a recipe for what you want.”

Controlling the explosive plays by a potent Bearcat offense will be Job 1 come Friday.

Led by quarterback Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati also has a receiving corps that Smart said, outside of Alabama, is as good as the Bulldogs have faced this year.

“Cincinnati's offense is really good. They are a top-20 team on offense and defense. I think that's why they play really complementary football,” Lanning said. “For our guys, I think we've seen steady improvement in our communication and our ability to adapt based on somebody being out. I think we've done a better job throughout the season.”