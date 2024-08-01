Ahead of his sixth fall camp, Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson met with the media. Here's what he had to say.

1. Jackson was present for the arrival of safety Malaki Starks in 2022 and five-star freshman KJ Bolden in 2024. In comparing the two, Jackson said both are hard workers in addition to being great athletes.

2. Jackson said quarterback Carson Beck "keeps getting smarter and smarter" in terms of making good decisions with the football.

3. Jackson said it's not his place to comment on new scholarship limits that could potentially eliminate walk-ons. But he did say that walk-ons are a part of the team, and are just trying to maximize their opportunities.

"For me I knew this was the best opportunity because I didn't have many other offers, opportunities" Jackson said. "I knew this was my best chance to play. Another thing for me is I wanted to learn from the best coaching staff I possibly could. That's why I came here. I think players need to look at that and look at the type of (coach) they want to be developed by and their end result, rather than playing time immediately."

4. When asked to give advice to freshmen going through their first fall camp, Jackson immediately said, "Be on time to everything." He added a piece of advice from offensive lineman Tate Ratledge that implored the newcomers to settle into a routine and stick to it over the next few weeks.