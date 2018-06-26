Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-26 12:22:12 -0500') }} football Edit

RB Daijun Edwards gives an early take on his recruiting process

Trent Smallwood • UGASports.com
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

For Rivals250 running back Daijun Edwards, the recruitment is just starting to heat up. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound back currently holds six offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Mi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}