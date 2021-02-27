“When nobody leads, when nobody plays well, when nobody leads their teammates and nobody really is willing to cut, get hit, go up strong and shies away from contact, that falls back on me, it really does.”

There have been more than a few head-scratching performances for the Georgia basketball team this year - most not in a good way.

Saturday’s 91-70 beatdown by South Carolina was another unhappy puzzler.

The Bulldogs (14-10, 7-10) actually entered their latest contest with an opportunity to get within sniffing distance of a postseason bid if they could have a strong finish to the season. Those dreams appear all but dashed, thanks to their 10th straight loss to a South Carolina team that, even with Saturday’s victory, boasts just six wins all season long.

“The energy level in the games we win, it never drops, and we always play collectively,” graduate transfer P.J. Horne said. “Tonight, they out-toughed us. They got us quiet. We have to learn how to fight through adversity better to get to the next play.”

Head coach Tom Crean took the blame.

In two games this year against the Gamecocks, Georgia has been outscored by a combined 174-129 margin, losing the first meeting in Columbia by 24 points.

Saturday’s game was no better, as the Bulldogs were down only four points with 15 minutes to play before completely falling apart. Nineteen turnovers did not help Georgia’s cause.

“It starts with me; they wanted to fight, and we didn’t,” Crean said. “I did a poor job of having our guys completely, 100 percent understanding of what this game was going to entail. We never locked into the fight.

“When nobody leads, when nobody plays well, when nobody leads their teammates, and nobody really is willing to cut, get hit, go up strong and shies away from contact—that falls back on me, it really does.”