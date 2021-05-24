Crean adds Gonzaga point guard Aaron Cook

With Sahvir Wheeler going through the transfer portal and ultimately to Kentucky, finding a replacement to run the point for the Bulldogs suddenly became paramount for Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean.

The native of St. Louis will be playing for his third collegiate team. Cook signed with Southern Illinois, following a standout career at Westminster Christian Academy in Town and Country, Missouri, before breaking his hand his senior year, limiting him to six games.

After transferring to Gonzaga, Cook played in 30 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 4.2 per game, including a season-high 15-point effort against Pepperdine. He only started one game.

Cook enjoyed considerably more success as a member of the Salukis.

As a sophomore, Cook started 32 of the team’s 33 games, averaging 9.8 points and 2.7 assists, before averaging 10.4 points and 3.7 assists in his junior campaign.

Cook appeared headed toward a banner season as a senior before breaking his hand six games into the season, resulting in a medical redshirt. Cook was averaging 15 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals when the injury occurred.

He becomes the fifth transfer to join the Bulldog program, following Braelin Bridges, Jailyn Ingram, Jabri Abdur Rahim, and Noah Baumann.