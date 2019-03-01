UGASports.com

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Count Terry Godwin as a huge fan of James Coley.

When asked about his former position coach and new offensive coordinator of the Bulldogs, the wide receiver’s eyes lit up.

For those not familiar with the man who gives “juice” its own meaning on the practice field at the team’s Butts-Mehre Complex, Godwin explained.

“He’s the definition of juice. You get there at 6 a.m. for workouts and there’s this crazy man running up and down the hall yelling ‘juice, juice, bust one, baby!’ Godwin said. “He’s out there every day motiving to get us going and we feed off his energy. He gets our day started. With a coach like that, you’re not going to go to sleep or anything.”

Godwin laughed when asked on a scale of 1 to 10 where he would place Coley.

“He’s probably a 12,” Godwin said. “To me, he’s the best kind of coach to play under. I’m excited for him to be there.”

Godwin added he’s got all the confidence in the world in Coley when it comes to the job he feels he’ll do as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Godwin said. “It’s going to be a very exciting year for the offense.”

He also confident in the teammates he’s left behind in Athens.

“(Matt) Landers, (Kearis) Jackson, Tommy Bush … there’s quite a few of those guys back there who were under us,” Godwin said. “They took the coaching well and bought into the system. I’m pretty sure they will show out this year.”

Godwin was also asked the following questions:

Do you have anything special planned for your first touchdown?

Godwin: “Nah, not yet. Coming from Georgia we really don’t do touchdown celebrations, so I’ll just keep it simple so I’ll probably just give the ball back to the ref.”

What do you tell teams about your skill set?

Godwin: “Not much. The film speaks for itself, but if they ask, I tell them I’m a great route runner. The film speaks for itself, but whatever I do I’m going to try and perfect.”

You’re at 184 pounds. Is that a little light?

Godwin: “It’s a little light for me, but I played at 188. I can play at 180-something. It’s fine.”

What wide receiver position do you want to play?

Godwin: “I can play any one.”

What’s it like having so many other Georgia guys here? Does it make the experience more comfortable?

Godwin: “Of course. You’ve got me, (Riley) Ridley, Elijah (Holyfield), Mecole (Hardman) Isaac (Nauta), all the defensive guys. It’s just great to be around everybody. It feels like home. It feels like we’re back in Athens working hard, doing what we love to do. It’s a great comfort zone.”

Who was the best cornerback you’ve seen?

Godwin: “Deandre Baker. I can’t speak to anybody else.”