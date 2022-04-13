Cornerback Daniel Harris receives lofty comparison on UGA visit
Georgia and Fran Brown are turning up the heat on Daniel Harris.
The Bulldogs offered the 2023 cornerback out of Miami on Feb. 22, just days after Brown's hire as the Georgia defensive backs coach. Harris then included Georgia in his top 10 before visiting on April 9.
While on that trip, Brown compared Harris to two of the top contributors on last year's national championship team.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news