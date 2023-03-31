Yes, Xavier Truss is the returning starter at left guard for two-time defending national champion Georgia.

But if there’s one thing that he’s learned during his tenure in Athens playing for Kirby Smart, it’s not wise to rest on one's laurels.

“It’s easy to say that if somebody started at one spot last year, they should get it back again. But Coach Smart always tells you that’s not necessarily true,” Truss said. “It kind of keeps you pushing for your spot. The younger guys we have behind me on the depth chart, there’s a lot of talent there. It only takes one slip-up, they could easily move right in. So that, injuries, or what-not, I could easily lose my spot.”

As the Bulldogs prepare for their first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, the offensive line has obviously been a huge focus.

Truss, returning center Sedrick Van Pran, and right guard Tate Ratledge certainly represent a lot of experience.

“It’s big,” Ratledge said. “We’ve got a couple of guys who have been through it a lot, have experience, and are kind of able to take the young guys under their wing and show them what to do.”

Truss agreed.

“I think it gives us a leg up,” he said. “There’s a lot of maturity and experience on our offensive line.”

Competition for the remaining spots in the two deep has been fierce.

Barring something totally unforeseen, junior Amarius Mims will be the starter at right tackle. Mims saw ample playing time as a backup last year, before starting at right tackle in both the semifinals against Ohio State and the national championship against TCU due to an injury to Warren McClendon

Left tackle is a bit more open as redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III and junior Austin Blaske have been the main two competing for the starting job.

Truss, who plays alongside both, likes what he’s seen.

“It’s been great. Last year Earnest was in and out with the hamstring and what-not, so it’s really good to see him out there healthy and fighting,” Truss said. “Blaske is just another great guy. He’s just a hard worker, and he’s never going to stop. He’s got a high motor. The young guy, Monroe (Freeling), works hard every day. He’s trying really hard to learn the playbook and learn everything. It’s hard coming in as a freshman. There’s a lot to learn quickly, especially in the spring.”

Spring is also a time to cross-train in order to give position coach Stacy Searels as many options as possible.

Other players getting a long look include Micah Morris, Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson, Chad Lindberg, who has been repping behind Mims at right tackle.

“Coach has been having me and Mims flip-flop at tackle here and there,” Truss said. “But we have a lot of players playing different spots across the board, guard tackle, tackle center. You can see (Van Pran) pop out and play guard sometimes, so everybody has to fight for every position.”

It’s all about having as many options as possible.

Not only does it improve the depth, but for those who harbor dreams of playing in the NFL, being able to show versatility certainly does not hurt.

For example:

“(When Van Pran plays guard) Blaske will slide into center; we’ve had Drew Bobo come in and play center, Jared Wilson will play center,” Truss said. “I’m sure if I wasn’t so tall, Coach Searels would try to put me at center. But it’s really good as far as trying to get everybody reps.”

Ratledge doled out kudus of his own. “We’re deep. We’ve got a lot of competition going on, competing every day with a lot of depth,” Ratledge said. “Dylan Fairchild and Jarred Wilson are really impressive right now. Wilson is an athlete, he’s physical and he’s smart.”