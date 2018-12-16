No backing out
There’s apparently one less commitment Kirby Smart will have to worry about adding Wednesday during the early signing period.
Sunday, four-start lineman Trezman Marshall confirmed that he will in fact hold true to his commitment and sign with the Bulldogs.
110% committed I will be signing Wednesday dec, 19#godawgs pic.twitter.com/vLAAPZIAjd— TREZMEN LACEY (@TrezmanM17) December 16, 2018
One of the state’s most highly-rated defenders, the former Clinch County standout rebuffed a late push from Tennessee.
Marshall – the nation’s 193rd-ranked player according to Rivals, also held offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, among others.