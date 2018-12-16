Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-16 17:52:56 -0600') }} football Edit

No backing out

Gengcr1pofx2uzaayzep
Trezman Marshall confirmed his commitment to Georgia Sunday.
Rivals.com
Anthony Dasher • UGASports.com
Editor

There’s apparently one less commitment Kirby Smart will have to worry about adding Wednesday during the early signing period.

Sunday, four-start lineman Trezman Marshall confirmed that he will in fact hold true to his commitment and sign with the Bulldogs.

One of the state’s most highly-rated defenders, the former Clinch County standout rebuffed a late push from Tennessee.

Marshall – the nation’s 193rd-ranked player according to Rivals, also held offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, among others.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}