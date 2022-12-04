The Georgia Bulldogs loaded 2023 class added some extra clout on Sunday landing defensive end Samuel M’Pemba. Down the backstretch of his recruiting process, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, and Georgia were factors with the Bulldogs nailing the recruiting win securing the commitment from the five-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy prospect.

WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING

Georgia is getting a physical specimen in M’Pemba. Already dedicated to the weight room, M’Pemba is every bit of the listed 6-foot, 4-inch, 250-pounds. Making the transition from the St. Louis (Mo.) area to IMG in 2021, as a junior, M’Pemba’s future position was still in doubt playing on both sides of the ball. Over the offseason, the focus went from tight end and linebacker to weakside defensive end. With his athleticism, the change has been an ideal fit.

WHAT MAKES M’PEMBA DIFFERENT

M’Pemba has all the athletic gifts to be a difference maker against SEC offenses. Still raw for the position, the determination to be the best shows. Once on campus, the Bulldogs will have an opportunity to mold M’Pemba into a potential All-SEC performer in defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s scheme. The upside and overall potential for M’Pemba is tremendous. Scary to think how good M’Pemba could be in Year 2 with the Bulldogs.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR GEORGIA

Georgia’s defense has been the catalyst for success in the Kirby Smart era. Adding a player that can seal the edge and rush the passer with all-world potential is a big win for the program. As good as UGA’s recruiting class was already, adding their first five-star to this cycle adds more luster to all the hard work by the coaching staff.