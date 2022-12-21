Recruiting wars in the Southeast are never done until prospect puts ink to a National Letter of Intent. For Georgia, the Bulldogs did not give up on four-star Florida cornerback Daniel Harris, even when he decommitted on Nov. 14. The coaching staff’s persistence kept Harris from heading to Penn State while adding an elite defender to the roster.

WHAT GEORGIA IS GETTING

Georgia has landed one the nation’s most instinctual corners in the 2023 class. Harris’ route recognition is elite. Picks for Harris can come in man-on-man coverage but also when he rotates off his guy being a ballhawk. The Bulldogs have a Day 1 contributor coming to campus.

WHAT MAKES HARRIS DIFFERENT

In addition to Harris’ understanding of the game, he also has great size and length. With the elite passing attacks in the SEC, Harris’ skills will be a welcome addition to the roster. For those teams that still like to run the ball, the South Florida talent is not afraid to come down the line lowering a shoulder on tailbacks.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR THE BULLDOGS

For any team landing a player of Harris’ caliber, it is a big deal. As good as Harris is now, there is still upside to his game and room to grow within the strength and conditioning program. Harris can get on the field early in Athens with the potential to be an All-SEC performer before his collegiate career is completed.