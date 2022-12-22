A deep and talented 2023 recruiting class got even better on Thursday when Georgia landed defensive tackle Jordan Hall. In impressive fashion, Hall becomes the 20th four-star heading to the Bulldogs to go along with the two five-stars already signed.

WHAT GEORGIA IS GETTING

When it comes to dominating the competition that is placed in front of you, Hall absolutely destroyed 2M Florida offenses. Battling through a 1-9 season with Homestead, Hall was on a different level than everyone else taking the field. He was credited with 106 stops, 70 solo, 31 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, and 29 QB hurries. It’ll take a few years before he can influence SEC games in the same way, but Hall definitely has the talent to be that next great Bulldogs defender.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR GEORGIA

The Bulldogs 2021 national championship and perfect run to the 2022 College Football Playoff was predicated off of defense. There is talent on the roster and Hall’s abilities makes the 2023 team even better. Once in the Bulldogs’ strength and conditioning program, fans will see Hall take his game to another level. He already has SEC size with great strength that will only get better.

If the other pieces of the 2023 defensive puzzle are put around Hall, he and Jamaal Jarrett will be a dominating duo. With outside linebacker/end Gabriel Harris and ends Samuel M’Pemba and Damon Wilson in that mix, this defense will continue to be nasty.

IN HIS WORDS

“They have a great environment,” Hall said. “Being around the players, I mesh well with them and the coaches.”