Commitment Breakdown: 2023 three-star OT Ryqueze McElderry to Georgia

Georgia has put together yet another outstanding recruiting class sitting atop the Rivals 2022 team rankings with an astounding lineup of six five-star players and 12 four-star prospects. To no surprise, the Bulldogs are also atop the 2023 recruiting rankings, and that haul just got better, and meaner, with the addition of offensive tackle Ryqueze McElderry.

WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING

If head coach Kirby Smart only wants “Dawgs” in the Georgia trenches, they added one in McElderry. Listed at 6-foot, 4-inches, 325 pounds, McElderry is a no-nonsense kind of player at the snap of the ball dominating Alabama defenders through the whistle.

Lining up at right tackle for Anniston High School, McElderry is patient with his pass-pro and powerful with his punch. His athleticism comes through getting to the second level taking on linebackers and defensive backs. His run blocking is elite. Because of his power and size, he overmatches defenders with relative ease. The extra fun for spectators is watching him finish off blocks.

What’s scary for SEC opponents, McElderry is only going to get better. The pad level, technique, and strength; his upside is tremendous.

WHY ITS BIG FOR GEORGIA

No matter how highly ranked the quarterbacks, receivers, running backs or defensive backs, games in the SEC are won at the line of scrimmage. Adding McElderry, who will more than likely start out his Georgia career in the interior, is a big piece to keeping the winning ways going in Athens.

Currently, the 2022 class has three offensive linemen committed after taking four in the 2021 cycle. Once on campus, McElderry will add depth along the offensive line with a chance to break the two-deep early in his career.