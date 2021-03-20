A quick glance at his bat followed by a deep breath is Cole Tate’s routine every time he comes to the plate.

The Bulldog senior says it's his way of calming down and making sure the moment never gets too big. Saturday afternoon against Tennessee, Tate followed his familiar script when he strolled to the plate with two outs, runners on second and third, and Georgia trailing Tennessee by a run.

It paid off. Tate responded with a line drive single to left off senior closer Redmond Walsh (2-1), bringing home Chaney Rogers and Riley King with the tying and go-ahead runs, lifting the Bulldogs past the No. 10 Volunteers, 5-4.

“The key is always to keep battling, never to give up on an at-bat,” Tate said. “He (assistant coach Scott Daeley) always talks about having the same approach—don’t change your swing, take the same swing, no matter what the situation.”

Tate’s hit followed an excellent bunt by Shane Marshall to put runners at second and third. It also picked up leadoff hitter Ben Anderson who popped up for the second out just before Tate’s heroics.

Assistant coach Scott Daeley, who continues to fill in for head coach Scott Stricklin while he recovers from Covid, said Tate was the perfect player to be at the plate in that situation.

“We have two guys, Cole and Chaney Rogers, and I think they were perfect examples,” Daeley said. “They each have one hit, and both were huge hits. Those guys don’t waste hits very often. Usually, when they’re getting hits, they’re getting game-tying and game-winning ones, or getting a rally started. You need your older guys to come through to win games like this, and that’s what they did today.”

Three innings earlier, it was a two-out single by Rogers in the sixth that put the Bulldogs (14-4) up before the Vols (16-4) reclaimed the lead in the seventh on a two-run homer by Jake Rucker.

Reliever Ben Harris (2-0) made sure that would be all the runs for Tennessee, retiring all six batters he faced over the final two innings with four strikeouts.

“Whenever they call my name, I want to be ready,” said Harris, who transferred a year ago from Virginia. “Whatever they want me to do, I want to be that option.”