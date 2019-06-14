Yesterday, Georgia received its 13th commitment for the 2020 class from placekicker Jared Zirkel of Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas. UGASports.com spoke with the owner of Kicking World Kicking Camps, Brent Grablachoff, who has been Zirkel’s kicking coach for six years.

UGASports: Having worked with Jared for six years, can you describe his progression since you first saw him as an early middle schooler?

Grablachoff: “Beginning with the first day we worked with Jared, the best way to describe him is having a freakish leg. We knew right away that his leg strength was better than not only every kid his age, but there was no one two or three years older even close to him in leg strength. Still, he was very raw at first. He had played soccer for many years, so he had a lot of work to do fundamentally concerning placekicking.”

UGASports: In regard to his placekicking, did Jared experience a gradual development, or did everything just suddenly click for him one day?

Grablachoff: “I’d say, it took him a couple of years to really hone his craft, or harness his strength. We had to teach Jared not to try to kill every ball with all of his might. The process of getting him sort of dialed-in and ready to kick on a college level was spending a lot of time on his [leg] swing and his flip-the-ball contact because when he first started, he wanted to kick a football like it was a soccer ball. And, there are a lot of similarities, but there are also many differences in kicking a football compared to a soccer ball. Once he started understanding the core competencies of kicking a football versus soccer, it sort of just ramped up quickly from there for him.”

UGASports: What happened which seemingly made Jared’s recruiting suddenly take off?

Grablachoff: “Virtually every single college-run kicking camp Jared attended the last two years, he won the kickoff competition. Also, he made a 59-yard field goal early last season, and that's really what sparked a lot of the recruiting. Later that night, I put a video of it up on YouTube and other places, and all the different recruiting sites started tweeting it out. I feel like that’s what really ramped up stuff pretty quick, because if you can hit a 59-yarder in a game—in a real situation—you know you're good under pressure. Soon after the 59-yarder, Jared and I strategized. We shot off a few emails and messages to a couple of coaches in the D1 space (Division I football) that I had contacts with and immediately drew interest. I did a couple of tweets tagging a few of the coaches with the video, and I think that’s when Coach Fountain (Georgia’s special teams coach, Scott Fountain) caught wind of Jared.”