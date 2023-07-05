Cookie cakes perfectly symbolize Daniel Calhoun's commitment to his craft.

The 2024 Rivals100 offensive lineman took official visits to some of college football's top programs in June. Those trips feature candy, cookie cakes, and other assorted goodies that appeal to most high schoolers, let alone those who tip the scales at well over 300 pounds

But Calhoun isn't your typical high schooler. He knows he's not supposed to partake in that kind of junk food in order to keep his weight in check. So instead of gorging himself on the visits, Calhoun brings the goodies back to Walton High School for his coaches and teammates.

According to Walton head coach Daniel Brunner, that encapsulates Calhoun's approach on and off the field. The newest Georgia Bulldog is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed and reach his ultimate goal of the NFL.

"He’s going to be in a very good spot to have a chance to play early because he’s so versatile," Brunner said. "He’s willing to do what the team needs. It’s just going to set him up for a nice second chapter, if you will, of his football career."