Daniel Williams stared as the towering eighth grader ducked to get through his office door.

The player loomed over Williams. When asked what size shoe he wore, the middle schooler responded, "Sixteen."

"Who is this?" Williams asked himself.

The answer to that question is Bo Hughley. The offensive lineman that's always been bigger than everyone else committed to Georgia at midnight, becoming the fifth commitment in the Bulldogs' 2023 class.