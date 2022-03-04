UGASports continues its Coach's Corner series. Leading up to spring practice, we are interviewing coaches from the top programs in the state of Georgia and beyond.

Programs that have multiple UGA prospects on their rosters are priority targets for this series. Milton High School certainly fits the bill.

On this episode of Coach's Corner, Blayne Gilmer talks with Milton Eagles' Head Football Coach Ben Reaves. Reaves takes over as the head man for Milton after being its offensive coordinator for five seasons. Reaves talks about prospects Lebbeus Overton, Bryce Thornton, Robert Billings, and Debron Gatling.

Reaves shed light on the process that Overton went through in deciding to declassify and also his preparedness for college ball.