"Coach Boom" still heard loud and clear

Senior safety Christopher Smith thought he knew all there was to know about co-defensive coordinator and position coach Will Muschamp.

However, when informed that one of Muschamp’s old nicknames was “Coach Boom,” Smith’s ears perked up.

For others who might also be new to this information, Muschamp garnered the nickname after cameras caught some of his wilder sideline reactions when he was a head coach at Florida and South Carolina.

However, this was still news to Smith.

“That’s his nickname? I ain’t heard about that,” Smith said. “I’m going to tease him about that, I didn’t know they called him ‘Coach Boom.’"

Smith said Bulldog safeties have given their coach a hard time about his previous antics.

“We’ve all seen the old clips of him going crazy at South Carolina and Florida,” Smith said. “We’ll send them to him, but he always says he’s “matured” since then. But I’m going to tease him about that one.”

For Muschamp, the return to his alma-mater has been sweet.

Originally, his role was that of defensive analyst, but after Scott Cochran stepped aside, Muschamp assumed the role of an on-field assistant, coaching special teams and safeties before being named co-defensive coordinator when Dan Lanning became the head coach at Oregon.

The fact he’s one of several Georgia alum on the staff has made his stay even more enjoyable.

“It’s great. I appreciate Coach Smart giving me the opportunity to be here. Obviously, I think Mike’s (Bobo) a great addition for us. Bryan McClendon is a great addition for us. Todd Hartley is another Georgia graduate,” Muschamp said. “All of those guys are guys that—I’m more familiar with Coach Smart, Coach Bobo, Coach McClendon … I’m getting to know Todd (Monken) in the last year, the guy’s an outstanding football coach. But all of those guys have a vested interest in the University of Georgia. Not that we didn’t at other places, but at the end of the day, this is where you went to school and certainly glad to be here. But I enjoy working with people you know.”