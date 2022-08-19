"Coach Boom" still heard loud and clear
Senior safety Christopher Smith thought he knew all there was to know about co-defensive coordinator and position coach Will Muschamp.
However, when informed that one of Muschamp’s old nicknames was “Coach Boom,” Smith’s ears perked up.
For others who might also be new to this information, Muschamp garnered the nickname after cameras caught some of his wilder sideline reactions when he was a head coach at Florida and South Carolina.
However, this was still news to Smith.
“That’s his nickname? I ain’t heard about that,” Smith said. “I’m going to tease him about that, I didn’t know they called him ‘Coach Boom.’"
Smith said Bulldog safeties have given their coach a hard time about his previous antics.
“We’ve all seen the old clips of him going crazy at South Carolina and Florida,” Smith said. “We’ll send them to him, but he always says he’s “matured” since then. But I’m going to tease him about that one.”
For Muschamp, the return to his alma-mater has been sweet.
Originally, his role was that of defensive analyst, but after Scott Cochran stepped aside, Muschamp assumed the role of an on-field assistant, coaching special teams and safeties before being named co-defensive coordinator when Dan Lanning became the head coach at Oregon.
The fact he’s one of several Georgia alum on the staff has made his stay even more enjoyable.
“It’s great. I appreciate Coach Smart giving me the opportunity to be here. Obviously, I think Mike’s (Bobo) a great addition for us. Bryan McClendon is a great addition for us. Todd Hartley is another Georgia graduate,” Muschamp said. “All of those guys are guys that—I’m more familiar with Coach Smart, Coach Bobo, Coach McClendon … I’m getting to know Todd (Monken) in the last year, the guy’s an outstanding football coach. But all of those guys have a vested interest in the University of Georgia. Not that we didn’t at other places, but at the end of the day, this is where you went to school and certainly glad to be here. But I enjoy working with people you know.”
But even a “more mature” Muschamp can occasionally still have his moments.
If you don’t have passion, you’re not going to be a very good football coach. Fortunately for Georgia, Muschamp appears to still have plenty of that.
According to Smith, “Coach Boom” can still get fairly intense on the practice field. But it’s all love.
“It’s a good mix. Sometimes with players you’ve got to have that balance and I’d definitely say he has a good relationship with all of us,” Smith said. “So, when we does shout at us, we don’t take it as anything bad. He always lets us know he loves us and it’s coming from a good place. You always try to hear the message, not the tone, and that’s something that we always preach.
“Things get a little rough out there sometimes. There’s going to be some shouting, amongst players, amongst coaches, no matter what. So, you’ve got to listen to the message, not the tone.”
Muschamp said the fact everyone is working toward the same goal makes it easier for all involved.
“I credit the head coach and the staff for the young men we've recruited. We've got a really good group of young men that we enjoy coaching,” Muschamp said. “It's very simple. I love my role. I told my wife the other day that I think I have the best job in America. At the end of the day, the room that I have I am honored to coach. To be in that room, to be at the University of Georgia, to see our future as we continue to unfold and move forward - I am really excited about it."