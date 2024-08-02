Georgia's recent national championship seasons have many things in common. One is how those campaigns began.

The Bulldogs started those years against Clemson (2021) and Oregon (2022) before beginning 2023 against UT-Martin.

Now Georgia begins 2024 fall camp with another marquee opener against Clemson looming on August 31.

"It’s definitely going to help us lock in more," cornerback Daylen Everette said.

That opener also helps create a sense of urgency in fall camp.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discussed that in his opening press conference on Thursday. He said that during a team meeting on the eve of camp, the Bulldogs discussed that fall camps are for building toughness.

"What's our response going to be to the mental and physical adversity they face?" Smart said. "I don't know that in spring practice you can simulate that. We try to simulate it in the summer conditioning program, but it's not the same as having all these pads on, helmets on, equipment on. I can't simulate the heat they're going to have with that equipment on, so I don't know how this team's going to respond when stuff gets hard and stuff gets tough and guys start complaining to each other and they're not running, and they're not getting to the ball and practice is tiring, but that's what camp is."

The Clemson game begins what could be the longest schedule in Georgia history.

With the expanded college football playoff, Georgia could play 16 or even 17 games in the 2024 season. But Smart said he doesn't plan on altering fall camp because of that possibility.

"Maybe something changes within the season to the season because as we go and have more information and play out the season, we may know the duration of the season," Smart said. "We don't know that for certain right now. What we do know is that we've got a really tough opening opponent and we've got a really tough schedule. I don't know that employing a back off pace, take it easy pace lends itself to success when you're talking about facing the schedule we have to face.”

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge also doesn't expect Smart to change because of the opening opponent.

"We’re going to be physical, have tough practices," Ratledge said. "Games are going to be hard, always is. You figure out what your team is during camp I feel like. I don’t think he’s going to change anything."