Class of 2022 PG Bruce Thornton piling up offers and visits
Bruce Thornton had a terrific freshman year starting at point guard at Milton (Ga.) High School and it carried over into the Nike EYBL this summer where he played TSF Mack 15-under. Between the team camps in June with his high school team and the live period in July, Thornton showed college coaches he’s one of the top floor generals in the 2022 class nationally.
He received his first scholarship offer during the high school season from Xavier. Since then, he’s added offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Tulane and Vanderbilt. He’s been active with visits lately as well as he’s been on campus at Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Vanderbilt in the past month.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Thornton talked about his new offers and recent visits.
Alabama: “I like how the coach came from Buffalo where they played really fast because that’s my type of game.”
Auburn: “I like it down there. Bruce Pearl is a really good coach and I feel like I could fit in there program with how they shoot the three and do a lot of drive and kick.”
Georgia: “It was a good visit. I got to meet with Anthony Edwards, who is a really, really good player. I think he’ll go really high in the NBA Draft. I like Tom Crean’s energy and his player development.”
Vanderbilt: “I like how Jerry Stackhouse has energy and pushes discipline and he always wants to build trust with his guys.”
Xavier: “That was my first offer. When I got the offer, I was pretty shocked. I really haven’t looked into them a ton yet. Jonas Hayes is the one recruiting me. I didn’t know he went to Georgia until my mom told me, so I looked him up and he and his brother were really good at Georgia.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Thornton is just starting his sophomore year, so there is a lot of time left for the recruiting process to twist and turn for him. Tom Crean and his staff at Georgia have a nice advantage going into the process as both of his parents, Bruce Thornton Sr. (football) and Tiaunna Briggans (basketball) were athletes for the Bulldogs. The recent visit and seeing Crean’s passion for player development have the Bulldogs in a good spot early on.
Georgia will still have a fight on its hands to sign the legacy recruit in the 2022 class. Alabama impressed him on his visit and he’s intrigued with the style of play Nate Oats brings with him from Buffalo. Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse really connected with him and sold him on the type of programs he’s trying to build in Nashville. Keep an eye on Xavier in this one as well as the connection between Xavier assistant Jonas Hayes and his parents is pretty strong given they were in school as athletes at Georgia at the same time. Lastly, don’t rule out the possibility of the national powerhouse programs becoming involved in this one causing problems for all the schools putting in work early.