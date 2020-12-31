Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl preview
No. 9 Georgia vs No. 8 Cincinnati
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
WHEN: Friday, noon
RECORDS: Georgia 7-2; Cincinnati 9-0
TV/RADIO: ESPN (Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Kris Budden); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle).
The Game
The fact that Georgia landed in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl certainly comes as no surprise. The question now is: How ready will the Bulldogs be when they face the AAC and Group of Six champion Cincinnati in Friday afternoon’s game?
It’s easy to see why this might be a concern.
In 2018, the Bulldogs were favorites against a four-loss Texas team, but came in mentally unprepared and lost 28-21 in a game that was not as close as the score appeared. Last year against Baylor, in the same Sugar Bowl, it was a different story. With the loss to Texas still fresh on the team’s mind, the Bulldogs rolled to a 26-14 victory.
So, what does the future hold for the game against Cincinnati—a team some argued should have earned itself a spot in the CFP playoffs?
Again, it depends on what breed of Bulldog shows up.
Based on what Kirby Smart said earlier this week, his team will indeed be prepared. Smart noted on Monday that practice thus far had resembled that of the week of the Missouri game, when many were questioning where Georgia’s collective head would be after being eliminated from contention in the SEC East. The Bulldogs went on to win that game 49-14.
Georgia obviously cannot overlook the Bearcats. Quarterback Desmond Ridder— based on his numbers, at least—will be the biggest dual threat QB the Bulldogs have faced all year.
Others have wondered if the recent opt-outs and other potential absences due to Covid or injuries could affect the team.
We’re about to find out.
|Georgia
|2020 Average
|Cincinnati
|
33.2
|
Scoring Average
|
39.3
|
19.9
|
Scoring Defense
|
16.0
|
-1
|
Turnover Margin
|
+4
|
421.5
|
Total Offense avg
|
467.2
|
188.6
|
Rushing Offense avg
|
225.0
|
232.8
|
Passing Offense avg
|
242.2
|
8.2
|
Punt Returns
|
8.1
|
31.3
|
Kickoff Returns yds
|
28.0
Three keys for Georgia
Contain UC quarterback Desmond Ridder: Ridder is the straw that stirs his team's drink, so it certainly comes as no shock that Georgia would put much of its defensive emphasis on slowing down the junior, who has completed 162 of 244 passes for 2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 609 yards and 12 scores.
Get JT Daniels in an early rhythm: Todd Monken will always look to get Daniels off to a quick start, and this game will certainly be no exception. Monken knows once Daniels gets going, it will also open up the Bulldogs' running game, thus making the challenge for Cincinnati's defense even greater.
Young players must step up: You're going to see some of Georgia's younger and somewhat less experienced players get their shot against the Bearcats. They'll need to show out on Friday's big stage.
Bulldog opt-outs
RG Ben Cleveland (official)
TE Tre McKitty (official)
LB Monty Rice (official)
CB Eric Stokes (official)
DB DJ Daniel (official)
Injury update
NG Jordan Davis (elbow): He's expected to play.
S Richard LeCounte (concussion/ribs): He's expected to play.
RB Kendall Milton (knee): Questionable
S Mark Webb (foot): Questionable
C Trey Hill (knees): Out
DL Julian Rochester (knee): Out
Back in black
On Wednesday, Georgia's equipment Twitter page tweeted out that that the Bulldogs would be donning their black jerseys for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Cincinnati will wear red tops
This will mark the second time this year that Georgia will have donned the black tops, after also wearing them during its 31-24 win over Mississippi State.
It will also be the second time the Bulldogs have worn the black jerseys during a New Years Six bowl, last doing so in the 2007 Sugar Bowl against Hawaii. Georgia won that game, 41-10.
Seniors to be honored before the game
Prior to kickoff, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will have a special seniors tribute video on the Halo Board in pregame, and the seniors will all be out on the field for the coin toss while a public address message is read in their honor.
Georgia, of course, had both of its scheduled Senior Days nixed when both games against Vanderbilt were cancelled.
Outgoing athletic director Greg McGarity will also be honored before the game.
|Georgia
|Cincinnati
|
at Arkansas, W 37-10
|
Austin Peay, W 55-20
|
Auburn, W 27-6
|
Army, W 24-10
|
Tennessee, W 44-21
|
South Florida, W 28-7
|
at Alabama, L, 41-24
|
at SMU, W 42-13
|
at Kentucky, W, 14-3
|
Memphis, W 49-10
|
Florida (Jacksonville), L, 44-28
|
Houston, W 38-10
|
Mississippi State, W 31-24
|
East Carolina, W 55-17
|
at South Carolina, W 45-16
|
at Central Florida W, 36-33
|
at Missouri, W 49-14
|
Tulsa, W 27-24 (AAC Championship game)
Prediction
I admit I was concerned about Georgia’s focus coming into the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. No longer. Considering Kirby Smart, who isn’t prone to hyperbole, stated that practice this week has resembled that of the week prior to Missouri, I took notice. We all know what happened during that Mizzou game. Cincinnati can give the Bulldogs problems if the Dawgs are not prepared. They will be. Prediction: Georgia 42, Cincinnati 21.