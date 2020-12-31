The fact that Georgia landed in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl certainly comes as no surprise. The question now is: How ready will the Bulldogs be when they face the AAC and Group of Six champion Cincinnati in Friday afternoon’s game?

It’s easy to see why this might be a concern.

In 2018, the Bulldogs were favorites against a four-loss Texas team, but came in mentally unprepared and lost 28-21 in a game that was not as close as the score appeared. Last year against Baylor, in the same Sugar Bowl, it was a different story. With the loss to Texas still fresh on the team’s mind, the Bulldogs rolled to a 26-14 victory.

So, what does the future hold for the game against Cincinnati—a team some argued should have earned itself a spot in the CFP playoffs?

Again, it depends on what breed of Bulldog shows up.

Based on what Kirby Smart said earlier this week, his team will indeed be prepared. Smart noted on Monday that practice thus far had resembled that of the week of the Missouri game, when many were questioning where Georgia’s collective head would be after being eliminated from contention in the SEC East. The Bulldogs went on to win that game 49-14.

Georgia obviously cannot overlook the Bearcats. Quarterback Desmond Ridder— based on his numbers, at least—will be the biggest dual threat QB the Bulldogs have faced all year.

Others have wondered if the recent opt-outs and other potential absences due to Covid or injuries could affect the team.

We’re about to find out.