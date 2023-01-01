Kirby Smart on fortuitous timeout

ATLANTA – Trailing by 11 points with 8:48 left, Georgia’s defense stopped quarterback C.J. Stroud one yard shy of a first down, bringing out the punting unit for Ohio State at its 34-yard line. The ball was snapped, but it was a fake. The up-back took a direct snap and moved ahead for a first down. Not so fast. Right before the ball was snapped, head coach Kirby Smart called a timeout. With no first down, the Buckeyes punted the ball away with Kearis Jackson taking a fair catch at the 24. “They were not in their traditional formation,” Smart said. “A lot of teams carry that scheme break. Everybody lines up tight, and we had seen it in the SEC. A lot of teams carry it, and you try to practice it. It was just one of those gut reactions that I didn’t think we had it lined up properly, so I called a timeout.” It’s a good thing. Had the Buckeyes (11-2) gone on to score, and perhaps extend the lead further, the positive outcome that was to come might not have been the cards at all. On Georgia’s very next play, Stetson Bennett found a wide-open Arian Smith from 76 yards out enabling Georgia to draw within 38-35 with 8:41 to play.

Injury Update

Tight end Darnell Washington limped to the locker room with an ankle injury in the second quarter. It appeared Washington suffered the injury when he had his foot stepped on by left guard Xavier Truss. Smart said after the game that Washington sprained his ankle but did not know if I was a high-ankle injury or not. The Bulldogs also lost outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss to an apparent knee injury in the second quarter. Chambliss had to be helped off the field. In the fourth quarter, outside linebacker Mykel Williams suffered an undisclosed injury before leaving the field with 6:05 to play. Williams would come back, only to go back down with 39 seconds left. Williams told UGASports after the game that he was fine. Right tackle Warren McClendon (knee) dressed out but did not play.

Bulldogs honor memory of Mike Leach

Georgia players wore a sticker on the back of their helmets to honor the memory of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach last month. You can see the sticker below.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib25vcmluZyBhIGxlZ2VuZCB3aG8gY2hhbmdlZCB0aGUgZ2FtZSDw n4+04oCN4pig77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PWU9tS0lXTnR1 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1lPbUtJV050dTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBH ZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYw OTMwNTAwOTE1MzM0NzU5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJl ciAzMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Other SEC teams have honored the late coach in similar manners throughout their respective bowl games.

This and that