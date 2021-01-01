Ojulari, Podlesny earn game MVP honors

ATLANTA – For linebacker Azeez Ojulari, it was all about sticking with the game plan. Three sacks and two forced fumbles later, the redshirt sophomore’s patience was rewarded, not only helping to secure the Bulldogs’ 24-21 win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, but earning himself the Defensive Team MVP Award. “We just did everything the coaches wanted us to do. Made sure we had to get this win for the team,” Ojulari said. “The momentum—we just used it. It helped us on our way.” Ojulari’s third sack came on the game’s final play, when he hauled down Bearcat quarterback Desmond Ridder in the end zone, moments after Jack Podlesny’s 53-yard field put Georgia ahead for the first time in the game. Podlesny, who converted all three of his field-goal attempts, earned Peach Bowl Offensive MVP honors, becoming the first kicker to be so honored since Mississippi State’s Tim Rogers in 1995. Ojulari finished the year with 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for losses of 66 yards, and three forced fumbles - all tops on the team. “We just executed what we had to execute,” Ojulari said. “We just kept playing hard.”

Smart feeling a lot better after game-winning kick

Thanks to Podlesny, head coach Kirby Smart doesn't have to worry with what might have been had the walk-on kicker not converted the game-winning 53-yard field goal to lift the Bulldogs to a 24-21 win in Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. A 9.5-point favorite going in, it took Podlesny’s kick to save Georgia from dropping a game to Cincinnati, who earned the right to play in the Peach Bowl after beating Tulsa 27-24 to win the AAC Championship. Head coach Luke Fickell’s Bearcats certainly proved they were more than a worthy opponent. Considering Georgia is thought by many to be one of the nation’s premier programs, a loss to the Bearcats no doubt would have still reflected poorly on the Bulldogs. “I said it before: It was going to be the highs of high, the lows of low. The truth lies somewhere in the middle,” said Smart, when asked if he would have gone into the off-season feeling different about his team. “Everybody believes in momentum. I'd feel much better if we just played our best game. I don't think we played our best game,” Smart said. “I want to give Cincinnati credit for that— they created some of that.” Nevertheless, Smart knows what the perception would have been with a loss, and he's happy his players were able to show that yes, they truly cared about playing Friday’s game. “The narrative was out there that our team didn't want to be here, they didn't want to practice. That was never true. Our guys practiced hard,” Smart said. “They played a really good, motivated football team that was trying to remain undefeated.”

Dell McGee

Win dedicated to James Cook

James Cook was back in Florida to be with his family following the death of his father, but the junior running back was definitely on the minds of his teammates and coaches. “James and I have been very close since I got here. I remember when I posted my commitment to Georgia, Cook hit me right away. I got in contact with him. He was one of the first people I buddied up with,” quarterback JT Daniels said. “He's been like a brother to me since I got here. As soon as I heard, I hit him, made sure he's doing good.” Running back coach Dell McGee honored Cook by wearing his No. 4 jersey on the sideline during the game. “He's a leader, he's a worker. You never hear him complain. He's always doing the right thing. When something bad happens to someone good like that, it sits with you. It was something that, as a team, we all thought about it,” Daniels said. “You saw Coach Dell with the No. 4 jersey. That's how much Cook means to us, how much we're there for him when he needs it. We know he'd be there for us if we needed him."

This and that