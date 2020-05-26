The addition of Chambliss makes clear what we’ve expected for this class, which is that the Bulldogs are looking to restock the middle of the defense.

After going light at linebacker in the 2020 cycle, the Bulldogs are already sporting two coveted backfield disruptors at the jack position with Chambliss joining fellow Rivals250 four-star weakside defender Elijah Jeudy.

Of the two, Chambliss has the more desirable power early on and sports a thicker frame than his Philadelphia-based counterpart, measuring in at 6-foot-3, 243-pounds.

As he’s not quite as fleet footed as Jeudy, it’s likely Chambliss projects early on as a situational pass rusher with the ability to play both standing up or with a hand in the ground.

Should he continue to pack on pounds, it’s not hard to imagine a full-time transition to defensive end.

Look for the Bulldogs to put the focus on finding where Chambliss fits best upon his arrival to Athens, as it seems unlikely he’ll be asked to create early on. There’s veteran depth on the roster ahead of him, and he’ll likely take some time to develop to where the Bulldogs want him in order to make an impact on the SEC’s best tackles.

Still, he’s a quality prospect with a high upside and no real need to produce immediately, which should benefit both Chambliss and Georgia in the long run.